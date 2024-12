Artists of the Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater named after Musa Zhangaziev will take part in the International Festival, which will be held on December 16-23 in Tehran (Iran). The theater informed 24.kg news agency.

Kyrgyzstanis will present the play «Er Toshtuk» directed by Nurlan Asanbekov.

This is a fairy tale about the relationship between the animal world and man, about friendship and the struggle between good and evil. It is based on the ancient Kyrgyz epic.

The theater noted that the premiere of the play «The Wanderer Krantz» was postponed due to the participation of part of the troupe in the festival.