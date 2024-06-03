Vakhtangov Festival for Theater Managers starts in Bishkek

The first session of the Vakhtangov Festival for Theater Managers was opened in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, during the event, participants will discuss grant competitions for theater groups, touring and festival activities in Russia, theater education, international interuniversity cooperation and internships, including abroad.

It is noted that the participants also consider modern work tools that make it possible to facilitate many processes in the theater: electronic ticket sales, modern technologies, innovative electronic scheduling systems.