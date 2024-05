Artists of the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov will go on tour to the city of Novosibirsk on June 1-3. The theater reported on Instagram.

They will perform on the stage of Red Torch theater.

In Novosibirsk, actors will show the mythological poem «Piebald Dog Running by the Edge of the Sea» by Igor Sedin, the farce «The Queen of Spades» by Vyacheslav Wittich and the lyrical comedy «Love and Doves» by Philip Khitrov.