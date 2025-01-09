16:44
New Director of Uchur State Youth Theater appointed

A new director of Uchur State Youth Theater has been appointed. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In accordance with the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ryskul Borombaev became the new director.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Timurlan Azhymaliev officially introduced the new director to the creative team.

He outlined the strategic directions for the development of the theater and emphasized that the construction of its new building this year is one of the main tasks. The Deputy Minister noted that the project is a priority area of ​​the state program to support culture and youth creativity.

«The Youth Theater Uchur has always been an important platform for the development of contemporary art. We are well aware of the need to create modern conditions for the work and creativity of the team. Therefore, the construction of a new theater building is one of our main projects for the coming year,» Timurlan Azhymaliev noted.

He expressed confidence that the appointment of Ryskul Borombaev will become a new impetus for the development of the theater. The Deputy Minister wished the new director success in implementation of his creative plans.
