Production of domestic medicines expanding in Kyrgyzstan

Domestic manufacturer Aidanpharma is preparing to produce 120 types of pills and capsules, 20 types of ointments, as well as 10 types of syrups and suspensions. The head of the presidential press service Daiyrbek Orunbekov posted on Facebook.

According to him, among the medicines to be produced are azithromycin, ambroxol, ibuprofen, omeprazole, acyclovir, diclofenac, captopril, ketoprofen, ketotifen and ursodeoxycholic acid. Sterile and non-sterile bandages, plaster bandages, absorbent cotton and alcohol wipes will also be produced.

At the moment, more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical market in Kyrgyzstan is occupied by imported products. Therefore, meeting domestic demand through domestic production is an important task. In the future, the possibility of exports is being considered, which will have a positive impact on the volume of the country’s gross domestic product.
