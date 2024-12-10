The volume of rail freight transportation amounted to 7.2 million tons in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Director General of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, Dastan Usubakunov, announced such data on the results of ten months of 2024 on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, more than 227,600 passengers were transported by rail during this period. More than 12,200 people were served on international routes, on domestic routes — more than 215,400 people.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu has transferred to the republican budget about 534.1 million soms this year, he added.

Bishkek-Moscow passenger train will start running from December 18, arriving at Paveletsky Station. The passenger train departs from Bishkek on Wednesdays and Saturdays and arrives in Moscow on Saturdays and Tuesdays.