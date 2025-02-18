19:19
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution approving the implementation of a public-private partnership project (PPP) for the development of the internal railway network of Kyrgyzstan «Trans-Eurasian Route». It will be implemented in the «sandbox» mode.

The partner from the Kyrgyz side will be the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu National Company under the Ministry of Transport. All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC will participate in the project from the American side.

The National Investment Agency has been instructed to sign a PPP agreement with All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC. Detailed development of the project, including its financial part, will be carried out by the public and private partner after the signing of the aforementioned agreement.

Control over the implementation of the resolution has been assigned to the Department for Control over the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.
