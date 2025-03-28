16:08
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-6 years

The ring railway around Issyk-Kul Lake is planned to be built in 5-6 years. Deputy Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Dastan Usubakunov said on NTRC.

According to him, the feasibility study for the ring railway is currently being developed.

«Preparatory work is underway on Balykchy — Tamchy — Cholpon-Ata railway project. As for the southern shore, it is planned to lay a railway along Balykchy — Bokonbaevo — Karakol route. The project timing depends on the feasibility study. The railway has high potential, but the construction process is also complex. We will try to complete the project within 5-6 years,» Dastan Usubakunov said.

The Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region told 24.kg news agency that they generally support this initiative.

«We understand its importance for the development of the country. So far, we do not have specific documents on the implementation of these projects. But we would like to note that when developing the feasibility study, the special status of Issyk-Kul region should be taken into account,» the office added.
link: https://24.kg/english/324269/
views: 146
Print
Related
Possibility of construction of monorail roads discussed in Bishkek
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Relocation of railway outside Bishkek: First working group meeting held
Rail freight transportation amounted to 7.2 million tons in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov comments on relocation of railway outside Bishkek
Railway in Bishkek to be moved outside the city
New railway: Kyrgyzstan ready to create all conditions for investors
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
15:59
Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizations Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizatio...
15:43
Water level in Toktogul reservoir decreasing despite growing inflow
15:33
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan to be allowed to administer preventive vaccination
15:16
New Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
15:11
Citizen of Pakistan detained for extortion