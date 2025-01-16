Relocation of railway outside Bishkek: First working group meeting held

During the first meeting of the working group on relocation of the railway, representatives of the Chinese construction company China Road and Bridge Corporation in Kyrgyzstan (CRBC) presented several route options. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The project involves moving the railway outside the city. According to the Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, a new major highway will be built in its place, and residential buildings and shopping malls will be built along it.

Relevant agencies have been instructed to coordinate details with state authorities and prepare an implementation plan.

At the end of 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a Memorandum of Cooperation with CRBC aimed at a large-scale renovation of Bishkek’s railway and road infrastructure.