Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek

Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev told about the intention to move the railway out of Bishkek at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament. Land is being prepared for this purpose next to the northern bypass road.

According to the mayor, China Road company offers to finance the project in exchange for land that will be vacated after the railway is moved. This, according to preliminary estimates, will cost $550 million. And the land is estimated at $450 million at market value.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev expressed the opinion that after the move, a high-speed highway to Kant should be built in place of the railway, which would relieve congestion on the capital’s streets.