16:31
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested

A public-private partnership (PPP) agreement «Trans-Eurasian Route» has been signed in Kyrgyzstan, providing for investments of $3 billion.

The document was signed by the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu National Company and the consortium All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC.

As the Director of the National Investment Agency Talantbek Imanov noted, the project will become an important stage in the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.

«The total investment is about $3 billion. This will not only create new jobs, but also significantly improve the transport network, providing economic benefits for the republic in the long term,» he said.

The project includes the construction of Makmal-Karakol railway route, which will strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s transport links with neighboring countries and increase the competitiveness of the national economy.

The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution approving the implementation of the PPP project for the development of the internal railway network «Trans-Eurasian Route».

What is known about the consortium?

All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC (AARG) is an international consortium established in November 2022. It unites leading companies in the field of design, engineering, construction and management of railway infrastructure.

According to the AARG website, the consortium has implemented more than 3,000 railway projects around the world, designed about 2,000 kilometers of tracks and participated in the construction and modernization of main railways, stations and intermodal facilities. It participated in more than 200 major capital projects of the first category railways. The geography of the projects covers Africa, the USA, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Over the past five years, AARG’s turnover exceeded $19.7 billion, and the operating cash flow amounted to about $2 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/320447/
views: 104
Print
Related
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Relocation of railway outside Bishkek: First working group meeting held
PPP center and SBS Holding to produce parts for “smart” houses in Kyrgyzstan
Rail freight transportation amounted to 7.2 million tons in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov comments on relocation of railway outside Bishkek
Railway in Bishkek to be moved outside the city
Largest PPP medical facility in Central Asia to be built in Kazakhstan
New railway: Kyrgyzstan ready to create all conditions for investors
Kyrgyzstan to allocate 11 billion soms for China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway
Investment Agency proposes to improve implementation of PPP projects
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
16:27
Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026 Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by...
16:01
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
15:46
Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program
15:14
Two bailiffs arrested for corruption during meeting with SCNS
15:07
Fines introduced for refusing QR code payments