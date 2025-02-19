Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested

A public-private partnership (PPP) agreement «Trans-Eurasian Route» has been signed in Kyrgyzstan, providing for investments of $3 billion.

The document was signed by the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu National Company and the consortium All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC.

As the Director of the National Investment Agency Talantbek Imanov noted, the project will become an important stage in the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.

«The total investment is about $3 billion. This will not only create new jobs, but also significantly improve the transport network, providing economic benefits for the republic in the long term,» he said.

The project includes the construction of Makmal-Karakol railway route, which will strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s transport links with neighboring countries and increase the competitiveness of the national economy.

The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution approving the implementation of the PPP project for the development of the internal railway network «Trans-Eurasian Route».

What is known about the consortium?

All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC (AARG) is an international consortium established in November 2022. It unites leading companies in the field of design, engineering, construction and management of railway infrastructure.

According to the AARG website, the consortium has implemented more than 3,000 railway projects around the world, designed about 2,000 kilometers of tracks and participated in the construction and modernization of main railways, stations and intermodal facilities. It participated in more than 200 major capital projects of the first category railways. The geography of the projects covers Africa, the USA, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Over the past five years, AARG’s turnover exceeded $19.7 billion, and the operating cash flow amounted to about $2 billion.