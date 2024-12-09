Ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev released from pretrial detention center

Former speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Isaev has been released on his own recognizance. The court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Oktyabrsky District Court granted the petition to change the measure of restraint for the former official on December 6.

Kanatbek Isaev is suspected of financing the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. The arrested himself told journalists that he does not admit his guilt and does not understand how he is connected with crime.

In September 2017, on the eve of the presidential elections, Kanatbek Isaev became a defendant in a criminal case on an attempt to violently seize power. Pre-trial proceedings were suspended in April 2019.

In October 2022, Kanatbek Isaev was detained in the criminal case opened back in 2017. He was suspected of preparing a crime, organizing mass riots, and attempt to violently seize power. However, in January 2023, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital changed the preventive measure for the former MP, placing him under house arrest.