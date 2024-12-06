18:24
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained after interrogation. Sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, during the investigation, their involvement in fraud related to the use of electronic consignment notes was established.

The high-ranking officials were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, charges will be brought against them within the timeframe established by law, and the court will choose preventive measures.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the Tax Service of the capital took place in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security employees, together with Alpha special services, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches.
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation
