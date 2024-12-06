Security services detain Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Islambek Kydyrgychev was detained by security services. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). A source in the security forces told 24.kg news agency.

Islambek Kydyrgychev was detained on December 5. In addition, another Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service, Bekbolot Aliev, was summoned for interrogation. According to unconfirmed reports, he was released after giving testimony.

Islambek Kydyrgychev was born on June 7, 1995. At the age of 26, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service. This happened in March 2022 and aroused great interest due to his young age. He graduated from the Bishkek Financial and Economic College and the Kyrgyz National University. He began his career in the State Tax Service in 2016.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the Tax Service of the capital took place in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security employees, together with Alpha special services, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches.