15:20
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

Security services detain Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Islambek Kydyrgychev was detained by security services. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). A source in the security forces told 24.kg news agency.

Islambek Kydyrgychev was detained on December 5. In addition, another Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service, Bekbolot Aliev, was summoned for interrogation. According to unconfirmed reports, he was released after giving testimony.

Islambek Kydyrgychev was born on June 7, 1995. At the age of 26, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service. This happened in March 2022 and aroused great interest due to his young age. He graduated from the Bishkek Financial and Economic College and the Kyrgyz National University. He began his career in the State Tax Service in 2016.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the Tax Service of the capital took place in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security employees, together with Alpha special services, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches.
link: https://24.kg/english/313368/
views: 135
Print
Related
Ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyzkomur detained
Security services of Kyrgyzstan detain officials of Accounts Chamber
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion
Kamchybek Tashiev reports detention of customs officers
Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained
Security services detain lieutenant colonel while taking bribe in Aravan
SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Police Major Timur Abdisatar uulu taken into custody
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
15:07
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in...
14:46
73-year-old Abdybakir Imarov makes walking tour from Batken to Bishkek
14:39
Girl kidnapped in Bishkek, 3 suspects detained at Sosnovka post
14:15
Ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyzkomur detained
14:03
Security services detain Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan