12:16
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

Business positively perceives economic policy of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet

A study of the business activity index was conducted through a survey in October 2024. Its results showed a high PMI result — 61.5 points, which reflects a positive perception of the economic policy of the Cabinet of Ministers by business. The Chairman of the Board of the Guarantee Fund, Malik-Aidar Abakirov, told at a press conference.

According to him, representatives of 1,078 enterprises and companies took part in the survey.

The PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) is a specialized numerical indicator used in economics to reflect the state of a specific industry, the state of the economy, and assess the market situation. A value above 50 indicates a revival in business activity in the country, while a value below 50 — a deterioration in the economic situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/313319/
views: 146
Print
Related
Inflation estimates and expectations demonstrate decline in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan discusses placing first issue of dollar Eurobonds
Akylbek Japarov promises to launch 100 enterprises in Kyrgyzstan every year
Economy Ministry official tells about economic growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Kyrgyzstanis' inflation estimates show growth for the first time since March
Analysis of consumer confidence in Kyrgyzstan shows slight decrease
How bringing business out of shadows and sanctions affect economy of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan complies with obligations, does not allow entry of sanctioned goods
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan has made a "leap of leopard" in economy
International institutions assess economic prospects of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
12:07
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises...
11:51
EDB hopes to see Azerbaijan among bank's shareholders
11:23
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
11:01
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
10:46
Business positively perceives economic policy of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet
5 December, Thursday
18:10
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion