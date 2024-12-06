Business positively perceives economic policy of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet

A study of the business activity index was conducted through a survey in October 2024. Its results showed a high PMI result — 61.5 points, which reflects a positive perception of the economic policy of the Cabinet of Ministers by business. The Chairman of the Board of the Guarantee Fund, Malik-Aidar Abakirov, told at a press conference.

According to him, representatives of 1,078 enterprises and companies took part in the survey.

The PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) is a specialized numerical indicator used in economics to reflect the state of a specific industry, the state of the economy, and assess the market situation. A value above 50 indicates a revival in business activity in the country, while a value below 50 — a deterioration in the economic situation.