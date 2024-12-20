13:41
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy is reaching new level of development

Kyrgyzstan is confidently advancing on the path of strengthening its statehood. The President Sadyr Japarov said at the People’s Kurultai.

He noted that thanks to consistent reforms and effective management, the country’s economy is demonstrating historic growth.

Key indicators:

  • In 2020, GDP was 639 billion soms, and the figure is expected to 1.5 trillion in 2024. This is a 2.5-fold increase in a short period of time.
  • In 2025, GDP is projected to exceed 1.8 trillion soms, which means tripling the size of the economy compared to 2020.

State budget:

  • In 2020, the budget was 247 billion soms.
  • By the end of 2024, it will reach 687 billion soms — almost three times more than in 2020.
  • In 2025, the mark of 700 billion soms is expected to be exceeded.

The head of state emphasized that the success was achieved thanks to an open dialogue with society, mutual trust and support.
