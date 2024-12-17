14:21
USD 87.00
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.84
English

Economy Ministry intends to simplify trade procedures: New plan presented

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan intends to simplify trade procedures. Officials presented a new draft plan for 2025-2027.

As the ministry noted, the goal is to optimize trade processes, eliminate administrative barriers and increase transparency in trade regulation, improve business conditions, stimulate exports and strengthen the economic development of the country.

The priorities are:

  • Speeding up and simplifying procedures at the border through automation and introduction of modern technologies;
  • Increasing the transparency and predictability of trade processes;
  • Creation of favorable conditions for small and medium-sized business in international trade;
  • Strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position in international and regional trade initiatives.

The Ministry of Economy listed the priority measures for 2025-2027: digitalization of trade processes, improvement of interagency cooperation, elimination of barriers to business.
link: https://24.kg/english/314444/
views: 171
Print
Related
Business positively perceives economic policy of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet
Inflation estimates and expectations demonstrate decline in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan discusses placing first issue of dollar Eurobonds
Akylbek Japarov promises to launch 100 enterprises in Kyrgyzstan every year
Economy Ministry official tells about economic growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Kyrgyzstanis' inflation estimates show growth for the first time since March
Analysis of consumer confidence in Kyrgyzstan shows slight decrease
How bringing business out of shadows and sanctions affect economy of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan complies with obligations, does not allow entry of sanctioned goods
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan has made a "leap of leopard" in economy
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
14:18
School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office
14:08
Imamidin Tashov taken to hospital after another suicide attempt
14:04
Tashiev: Chynybai Tursunbekov's widow wanted to give me $5 million bribe
13:30
MP asks to allow female police officers to wear headscarves
12:41
SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Akylbek Japarov