Economy Ministry intends to simplify trade procedures: New plan presented

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan intends to simplify trade procedures. Officials presented a new draft plan for 2025-2027.

As the ministry noted, the goal is to optimize trade processes, eliminate administrative barriers and increase transparency in trade regulation, improve business conditions, stimulate exports and strengthen the economic development of the country.

The priorities are:

Speeding up and simplifying procedures at the border through automation and introduction of modern technologies;

Increasing the transparency and predictability of trade processes;

Creation of favorable conditions for small and medium-sized business in international trade;

Strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position in international and regional trade initiatives.

The Ministry of Economy listed the priority measures for 2025-2027: digitalization of trade processes, improvement of interagency cooperation, elimination of barriers to business.