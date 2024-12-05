16:20
Kamchybek Tashiev tells why journalists are punished

Deputy Eldar Abakirov said at a parliamentary meeting that journalists help to uncover corruption crimes.

Commenting on his statements, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said that there is freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan and everyone has the right to write what they want.

«But in recent years, we have been demanding from them not to sow discord in the state by false materials. We should punish such people. Only then there will be peace in the country. I saw that Bolot Temirov released another investigation, which tells how the president allegedly sold land to the Vietnamese and Chinese. Can he be considered a journalist? We have been running around for a year to bring these Vietnamese to Kyrgyzstan to attract investment. Two weeks ago, Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev called me happily and said that the Vietnamese had transferred money. It was about billions, I forgot the exact amount. The president did not put this money in his pocket, it went to government agencies. We attract investments, and he says we sold it. He is not a journalist, but a sower of discord. Let journalists write what they want, but they should not sow discord,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Temirov LIVE investigation tells about two companies that bought the property complex of Ak-Kula hippodrome. According to the journalist, the companies belong to a married couple from Vietnam.
