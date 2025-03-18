City Court acquits NazarNews Editor-in-Chief

The City Court acquitted NazarNews Editor-in-Chief Gulzhan Sheripbaeva in a case on interethnic discord on March 18. The journalist herself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The case was initiated by the central office of the State Committee for National Security, then transferred to the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, which had previously issued an acquittal.

The reason for initiating a criminal case under the Article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was the repost of a publication by Gulzat Aliyeva, where the photo shows a girl in a hijab, dressed in a Snow Maiden costume. She was standing next to Father Frost.

The Editor-in-Chief of NazarNews was detained in November 2023. She was released under house arrest after some time.