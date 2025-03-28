Human rights activists call for release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova

International human rights activists call for the release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova.

The Norwegian Helsinki Committee and International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) call on authorities in Kyrgyzstan to release independent journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova and to drop the criminal charges initiated against her.

«The retaliatory case against Kanyshai Mamyrkulova violates freedom of expression and media freedom, both guaranteed by the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Kyrgyzstan has ratified. Authorities in Kyrgyzstan must immediately release Mamyrkulova, drop the unfounded charges against her and cease the unprecedented clampdown on free speech in the country», the groups said.

Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was detained on March 20.

According to the investigation, she was spreading false information about the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which could lead to destabilization of the situation in the country.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs stated that a forensic linguistic examination confirmed the presence of calls for violence. This became the basis for initiating a criminal case under Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On March 22, Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was arrested by a court decision until the end of the investigation — until May 19.

She is known for critical posts about the government on social media.