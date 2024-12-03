13:41
EAEU supports Kyrgyzstan's proposal - registration of medicines simplified

Kyrgyzstan proposed to change the rules of registration of medicines in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and this initiative was supported by the EEC Council. The Ministry of Economy reported.

The essence of innovations is to simplify the procedure for medicines that are already registered in one of the countries of the Union.

If a EAEU state does not have the necessary drug, but it has already been approved in another country of the Union, it will be possible to register it faster and without unnecessary costs. For this, there is no need to pay a duty — it is enough to use the expert data that is already available.

It is expected that such a measure will make it possible to provide people with the necessary medicines faster, especially if they are rare and in low demand, but important for treatment. Doctors and patients will have access to quality and safe medicines, and the EAEU states will cooperate more closely on health care issues.

The EEC meeting was held on November 29, 2024. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in it from the side of the Kyrgyz Republic.
