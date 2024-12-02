Team from Kyrgyzstan takes second place at History Olympiad

The team from Kyrgyzstan took a prize place at the History Olympiad. The Telegram channel History Olympiad — 2024 reported.

The winners and prize-winners of the History Olympiad for foreigners were announced in St. Petersburg. The team Region 09-52 from Kazakhstan took the first place, members of the team Run to the Sea from Kyrgyzstan won the second place, and the team Baku Atmosphere from Azerbaijan took the third place.

In the individual competition, Nigar Nofal gizi Huseynova from Azerbaijan and Arina Zayarnyuk from Kyrgyzstan became Olympians in history. Representatives of Angola also took part in the final.

About a thousand young people from 16 to 30 years old from almost fifty countries of the world took part in the Olympiad. The final stage included quizzes, discussions, historical quests and testing.

The Olympiad is aimed at promoting the Russian language and Russian education abroad, supporting creative youth and stimulating young people’s interest in science.