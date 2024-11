Alai Club became the winner of the Super Cup of Kyrgyzstan in futsal. The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The champion of the country Alai and the cup holder OshMU competed for the Super Cup.

The final score is 6:5.

At the beginning of the second half OshMU was leading with a score 4:2.

The best player of the match was Maksat Alimov (Alai FC).