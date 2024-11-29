Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to open direct flights between two countries

Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to open direct flights between the two countries. The parties discussed this at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation held in Bishkek.

The parties held talks first in a narrow format — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Sivak.

The co-chairs noted that the Commission is an important mechanism to promote a wide range of bilateral partnership and create conditions for the implementation of joint mutually beneficial projects. They reaffirmed their readiness to further develop multilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Belarus.

Resumption of direct flights between Minsk and Bishkek was also discussed. About 5,000 citizens of Belarus visited Kyrgyzstan last year, and over 4,000 people visited the country in the first eight months of this year.

The parties noted the need to deepen the dialogue in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and joint efforts to bring interaction in education and health care to a new level.