Car with weapons detained in Chon-Kemin Nature Park

A car with weapons was detained in Chon-Kemin Nature Park. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Inspectors of the environmental and technical control service reportedly conducted a raid in Chon-Kemin district. A Chevrolet car was stopped at the checkpoint of the nature park, during the inspection of which four firearms with cartridges were found, belonging to its driver.

A protocol was drawn up, the materials were transferred to the police department for further investigation and taking appropriate measures.

The environmental and technical control service reminds that in accordance with the law, entry into the territory of state nature parks and specially protected natural areas with firearms is strictly prohibited.

According to the government decree, hunting is prohibited on the so-called «quiet days» — Tuesday and Wednesday.