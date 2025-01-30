18:35
Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan

Security services suppressed a stable channel for smuggling weapons from the United States via Kyrgyzstan to Russia. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

In April 2022, a group of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and the United States organized an international channel for smuggling unaccounted Glock, CZ, SIG SAUER pistols, AR-15 assault rifles, SIG SAUER 5.56 mm caliber, Benelli shotguns and ammunition for them.

A citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic and other persons in the United States purchased firearms in online stores of manufacturers, which were sent to the Kyrgyz Republic in secret places under the guise of various video equipment by mail. Here, ready-to-use firearms were assembled from parts of the weapons and sent to Russia for further illegal sale.

More than 300 weapons have been shipped since 2022. The buyers were mainly representatives of the criminal world. The citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained on January 23 when receiving another batch of weapons parts. He was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. Other members of the criminal group are being identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/318451/
views: 160
