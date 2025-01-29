13:50
Arms dealers detained in Talas

Law enforcement officers detained two men who were selling weapons in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received information that some citizens intended to sell illegally stored firearms and were looking for potential buyers.

Law enforcement officers found out that the suspects had established a stable channel for sale of weapons. A case was opened under the article «Illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Officers, posing as buyers, approached the criminals and agreed on a deal. On January 28, law enforcement officers caught the suspects red-handed while selling three rifled weapons with erased numbers, 71 cartridges of 5.45 caliber and 13 cartridges of 7.62 caliber. In addition, two 16-gauge smoothbore guns were found in the detainees’ car.

66-year-old A.S. and 29-year-old S.F. were placed in a temporary detention facility, the investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/318254/
views: 172
