Suspect in illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Sokuluk

Employees of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region identified a suspect in the illegal trafficking of arms and ammunition. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 12, 2025, the Main Department of Internal Affairs received information about the illegal trafficking of firearms and ammunition in Sokuluk district. A criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 267 (illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational and investigative activities, the suspect was identified as D.K., 61, a resident of Asyl-Bash village, Sokuluk district. During a search of his house, the following items were found and seized:

A special protective suit and a plastic helmet with the inscription «Police», which are in service with law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic;

  • Binoculars with a case;
  • A double-barreled weapon;
  • Rifle fore-end (2 pieces);
  • 28-gauge cartridges (5 pieces);
  • 16-gauge cartridges (15 pieces);
  • 32-gauge cartridges (2 pieces);
  • 16-gauge cartridges (4 pieces);
  • 5×6-gauge cartridges (41 pieces);
  • Combat bullet;
  • Two cans of buckshot and two cans of shot;
  • Plastic case with cartridge primers.

The necessary forensic examinations have been ordered on this fact. The investigation is ongoing.
