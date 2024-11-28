Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy

The price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms per liter in the regions of the country. Deputy Ruslanbek Zhakishev said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, a liter of gas in Bishkek cost 32.50 soms four months ago, and now it costs 37.90 soms.

He told about complaints that are coming from vehicle owners, who stand in lines at gas stations for 5-6 hours.

Oil traders explained the situation with the shortage of liquefied gas. According to them, it is due to a shortage of railway tanks in Russia. The second reason is that gas consumption has increased several times in Kyrgyzstan in recent years due to a significant difference in price with gasoline.