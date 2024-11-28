13:54
USD 86.80
EUR 91.27
RUB 0.81
English

Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy

The price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms per liter in the regions of the country. Deputy Ruslanbek Zhakishev said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, a liter of gas in Bishkek cost 32.50 soms four months ago, and now it costs 37.90 soms.

He told about complaints that are coming from vehicle owners, who stand in lines at gas stations for 5-6 hours.

Oil traders explained the situation with the shortage of liquefied gas. According to them, it is due to a shortage of railway tanks in Russia. The second reason is that gas consumption has increased several times in Kyrgyzstan in recent years due to a significant difference in price with gasoline.
link: https://24.kg/english/312498/
views: 129
Print
Related
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Kazakhstan extends export restrictions on liquefied gas for six months
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for several days
Several Bishkek streets to have no gas on September 5-6
North-western part of Bishkek to have no gas on August 26-29
Some streets in Bishkek to have no gas on August 12-13
Gazprom Kyrgyzstan increases gas sales by 26 percent in the first half of 2024
Shortage of autogas in Kyrgyzstan: Oil traders name main reasons
Bishkek gas stations have no autogas, Oil Traders Association names reason
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
12:53
Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings" to be opened in Bishkek Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings...
12:40
Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy
12:24
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
12:19
Four-story parking lot to be built near Orto-Sai market in Bishkek
12:06
More than 4,000 criminal cases opened on pyramid schemes in Bishkek