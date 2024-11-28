18:31
USD 86.80
EUR 91.52
RUB 0.78
English

Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week — Kanatbek Eshatov

The situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week. The President of the Association of Oil Traders Kanatbek Eshatov announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, today there is a shortage of gas at gas stations. But certain volumes of this type of fuel are already arriving in Kyrgyzstan. Most of it, intended for the Kyrgyz Republic, is on the way, in Kazakhstan.

«The deficit was registered in the last ten days, the situation will stabilize in the near future. Not only in our country, there is a shortage in the whole region — in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan too. We do not have a shortage of gas in our regions, it is only in Bishkek,» Kanatbek Eshatov said.

He also noted that Russian companies have encountered a minor shortage of railway rolling stock and tankers for transporting autogas.
link: https://24.kg/english/312544/
views: 80
Print
Related
Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Kazakhstan extends export restrictions on liquefied gas for six months
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for several days
Several Bishkek streets to have no gas on September 5-6
North-western part of Bishkek to have no gas on August 26-29
Some streets in Bishkek to have no gas on August 12-13
Gazprom Kyrgyzstan increases gas sales by 26 percent in the first half of 2024
Shortage of autogas in Kyrgyzstan: Oil traders name main reasons
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
17:59
Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week — Kanatbek Eshatov Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming w...
17:41
Representative office of Russia’s Migration Center to be opened in Osh city
17:35
Situation in world and region requires united efforts to preserve stability
17:17
Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months
16:38
Parliament passes bill banning filming of police officers in 1st reading