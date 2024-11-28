Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week — Kanatbek Eshatov

The situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week. The President of the Association of Oil Traders Kanatbek Eshatov announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, today there is a shortage of gas at gas stations. But certain volumes of this type of fuel are already arriving in Kyrgyzstan. Most of it, intended for the Kyrgyz Republic, is on the way, in Kazakhstan.

«The deficit was registered in the last ten days, the situation will stabilize in the near future. Not only in our country, there is a shortage in the whole region — in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan too. We do not have a shortage of gas in our regions, it is only in Bishkek,» Kanatbek Eshatov said.

He also noted that Russian companies have encountered a minor shortage of railway rolling stock and tankers for transporting autogas.