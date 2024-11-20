16:52
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024

Exports of natural and liquefied gas from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increased 5.3 times for the first nine months of 2024. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

According to the agency’s statistics, from January to September, 654.9 tons of natural and liquefied gas worth $322,000 were exported from the Kyrgyz Republic to the neighboring country. This is 5.3 times more than in the same period last year, when 127.4 tons of fuel worth $52,000 were shipped.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan also sent natural gas to China — 16.3 tons for $7,800.
link: https://24.kg/english/311710/
views: 140
Print
Related
Export increased by 8.4 percent for nine months of 2024
Kazakhstan extends export restrictions on liquefied gas for six months
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan customs post on border with Kyrgyzstan to be temporarily closed
President of Uzbekistan arrives in Bishkek
Beekeepers from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for $8 million
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan completes his diplomatic mission
Potatoes from Kyrgyzstan to be sold in supermarkets of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to unite to implement space project
Kyrgyzstan tops ranking in terms of export waiting time among CA countries
Popular
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0 Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow
20 November, Wednesday
16:33
Digital Nomad: Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about benefits Digital Nomad: Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells abo...
16:23
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented at COP29
16:08
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
15:51
Construction of Transplant and Dialysis Center begins in Bishkek
15:44
Air Pollution: Transport checked for compliance with environmental standards