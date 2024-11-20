Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024

Exports of natural and liquefied gas from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increased 5.3 times for the first nine months of 2024. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

According to the agency’s statistics, from January to September, 654.9 tons of natural and liquefied gas worth $322,000 were exported from the Kyrgyz Republic to the neighboring country. This is 5.3 times more than in the same period last year, when 127.4 tons of fuel worth $52,000 were shipped.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan also sent natural gas to China — 16.3 tons for $7,800.