Kyrgyzstan has increased its natural gas imports from Russia. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

From January to October 2024, Kyrgyzstan purchased natural gas from both Russia and Uzbekistan, with over 97 percent of the supply coming from Russia.

During this period, 421.4 million cubic meters of gas were imported for $63.2 million. This is more than in 2023 (307 million cubic meters).

Uzbekistan supplied Kyrgyzstan with 11.434 million cubic meters of natural gas.