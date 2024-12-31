New Year's food fair held in Bishkek

A New Year’s fair, organized by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, is held in the capital from December 25 to December 31. The press service of the ministry reported.

The fair is taking place on Tugolbay Ata Street, Erkindik Boulevard and Tynystanov Street, near the railway station. The fair is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The main goal is to support domestic producers and provide city residents with fresh agricultural products at wholesale prices.

For more information, you can contact the organizers by phone +996702702000.