Bishkek to host fair of socially significant goods

Residents and visitors to the capital will be able to purchase food and consumer goods at wholesale prices at the fair organized by the Ministry of Water Resources. The fair will be held at three sites in the city and will last three days — from March 7 to March 9. The press service of the ministry reported.

As noted, the main goal of the event is to provide support to domestic producers, agro-industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs.

Visitors will find a variety of socially significant food products, such as vegetables, fruits, meat and dairy products, bakery products, as well as essential consumer goods.

The fair will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, from March 7 to March 9, at the following addresses in Bishkek:

  • Tugolbay-Ata Street;
  • Erkindik Boulevard;
  • Kasym Tynystanov Street (railway station area).
