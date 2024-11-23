14:06
Former MP Kanat Isaev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center

Former MP Kanat Isaev has been placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. The Oktyabrsky District Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The ex-MP was taken into custody until December 4, 2024. He is accused of financing an organized crime group. Kanat Isaev was detained by the security services on November 20.

In September 2017, on the eve of the presidential elections, Kanat Isaev became a defendant in a criminal case on an attempt to violently seize power. Pretrial proceedings were suspended in April 2019.

In October 2022, Kanat Isaev was detained within a criminal case initiated back in 2017. He was suspected of preparing a crime, organizing mass riots and attempting to violently seize power. However, in January 2023, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital changed the former MP’s preventive measure, placing him under house arrest.
