77,000 Kyrgyzstanis work as taxi drivers in Moscow region

At least 77,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan work as taxi drivers in Moscow region. Each driver is registered with an individual identification number (ID). The head of the Competence Center of the International Eurasian Taxi Forum Stanislav Shvagerus told in an interview with Sputnik.

For comparison: there are only 1,500 people among drivers from countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to him, citizens of Kyrgyzstan enjoy special rights thanks to the legislation of the EAEU. «According to the current legislation of the EAEU, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have an absolute right to work with their driver’s licenses,» he noted.