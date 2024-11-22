15:00
USD 86.50
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.86
English

77,000 Kyrgyzstanis work as taxi drivers in Moscow region

At least 77,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan work as taxi drivers in Moscow region. Each driver is registered with an individual identification number (ID). The head of the Competence Center of the International Eurasian Taxi Forum Stanislav Shvagerus told in an interview with Sputnik.

For comparison: there are only 1,500 people among drivers from countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to him, citizens of Kyrgyzstan enjoy special rights thanks to the legislation of the EAEU. «According to the current legislation of the EAEU, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have an absolute right to work with their driver’s licenses,» he noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/311949/
views: 148
Print
Related
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstani faces two years in prison in Russia for deceiving pensioner
Three Kyrgyzstanis deported from Komi
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 15 years in prison for car accident in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative
Kyrgyzstani wanted by Interpol detained in Priangarye
Ministry officials discuss protection of labor rights of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow
Illegal migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan expelled from Sakhalin
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan comments on migrant checks at Chelyabinsk airport
Russia includes rapper from Kyrgyzstan in list of terrorists and extremists
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
22 November, Friday
14:41
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife
14:28
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
14:16
Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan
14:02
Court upholds CEC decision on Social Democrats party
13:50
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg