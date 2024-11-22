Emergencies Ministry explains increase in fines for fire safety violations

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, named the reasons for increasing fines for fire safety violations.

According to him, it is proposed to increase the amount of fines to 1 million soms instead of the previous 23,000 soms.

According to Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, this measure is necessary to protect people’s lives and prevent major tragedies.

«Human life is more valuable than any money and property. We have seen what safety violations can lead to. For example, in June 2023, a major fire broke out at Dordoi market: about 50 shipping containers burned down, the damage amounted to almost 1 billion soms. Despite the difficulties with access to the source of the fire, our units were able to prevent the further spread of the fire, but a lot of businessmen were affected then,» he recalled.

As an example of international experience, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov mentioned the tragedy in the Russian night club Lame Horse, where a fire took the lives of dozens of people. After that, fire safety requirements were tightened in Russia, and fines for violations for legal entities were raised to 2 million rubles.