Kyrgyzstan and Germany simplify use of official documents

Kyrgyzstan and Germany have simplified the procedures for using official documents between the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

On October 7, 2024, the convention abolishing the requirement for legalization of foreign official documents, signed in The Hague on October 5, 1961, came into force between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany.

This became possible after Germany withdrew its objection and agreed to Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the convention, the ministry noted.

The use of an apostille simplifies the process of recognizing documents issued in one of these countries for use in the other. Citizens, legal entities, and government institutions will no longer need to undergo additional consular legalization procedures to use official documents in both states.

Introduction of the apostille system will speed up administrative processes, reduce the costs of document certification, and reduce bureaucratic barriers in various areas such as education, employment, legal and business processes.