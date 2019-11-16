12:44
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region

Kyrgyzstan asked Kazakhstan for 50 Persian gazelles to restore the cloven-hoofed mammal population. The press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry (SAEPF) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The agency plans to release them on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul lake and in the southwestern desert part of Orto-Tokoi reservoir.

«This area is most suitable for the habitat of the Persian gazelles. They lived there in the 1930s and 1970s,» said the head of the state agency Mirslav Amankulov.

According to the SAEPF, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan signed a bilateral protocol, which includes the issue of a free transfer of 50 Persian gazelles to restore the population. The sides negotiate on it.

Persian gazelle is listed as endangered animal in Kyrgyzstan. The legislation of the country provides a fine of 1 million soms for illegal shooting of the animal.

The animal is unpretentious in nutrition. Their peculiarity is that they can drink very salty water or live without it for a long time. They live in the desert and semi-desert areas of Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Mongolia, China, the Caucasus and Central Asia.
