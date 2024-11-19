Hydroelectric unit No. 1 commissioned at Toktogul HPP

Hydroelectric unit No. 1 has been commissioned at Toktogul HPP. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The minister Taalaibek Ibraev took part in the launch.

«Reconstruction of hydroelectric unit No. 1 of Toktogul HPP has been successfully completed, an additional capacity of 60 MW has been put into operation.

Reconstruction work began in March 2024. The reconstruction and renovation project was carried out by GE Hydro,» the statement says.

The Toktogul HPP is the largest hydroelectric power plant on Naryn River, located in Kara-Kul city in Jalal-Abad region.

Two hydroelectric units of the station were previously updated. In total, three hydroelectric units were reconstructed, 180 MW were added. Reconstruction of the fourth will begin in 2025.