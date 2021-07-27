15:14
New blade wheel for Toktogul HPP arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The new blade wheel of the hydroelectric unit for Toktogul hydropower station has arrived in Kyrgyzstan and is being transported to the hydropower station itself. Press service of Electric Stations OJSC reports.

The blade wheel is to be replaced within the framework of Rehabilitation of Toktogul HPP — Phase 2 project. It will increase the reliability of the station.

The new blade wheel is manufactured in China at a special GE Hydro plant. Its diameter is 5.5 meters, its height is over 2.4 meters, and its weight is 76 tonnes.

«The blade wheel was delivered from the manufacturing plant to Kyrgyzstan using special equipment. The equipment will cover the way over 4,700 kilometers to the hydropower station. It is planned to complete replacement of all four hydroelectric units of the station in 2025,» the company said.
