Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir increased by 30 million cubic meters for 24 hours. The HPP shift chief Ulan Matismanov told journalists.

According to him, the inflow of water was at the level of 505 cubic meters last year, and the water discharge — 316. This year, the inflow has increased by about 260 cubic meters per second (762 cubic meters).

«We have video cameras. We count the inflow of water, consumption daily, we see everything on the screen. During the day, the level of water rose by 14 centimeters (30 million cubic meters),» Ulan Matismanov told.