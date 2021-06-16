No panic: Energy Minister about work of Toktogul HPP

Toktogul hydropower plant (HPP) generates 500 megawatts of electricity to date. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Doskul Bekmurzaev told journalists .

According to him, one of four units is being repaired.

«As part of the rehabilitation of Toktogul HPP, one unit was pulled out (turbines and a wheel). The first batch of spare parts is on the way from China, and we will start assembling from the bottom up within a week. There are slight delays due to the pandemic, but we will try to launch the fourth unit by winter,» he said.

There is no panic. We are working as usual. The volume of water to date is 10,876 billion cubic meters. Water is still accumulating. Doskul Bekmurzaev

Doskul Bekmurzaev also noted that it is planned to accumulate 13 billion cubic meters of water by October 1.

There is a discharge of water in connection with generation of electricity. It is necessary to return the electricity that the republic received earlier to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan from June 1 to September 1.

«However, as soon as we begin to get electricity from our neighbors, we will reduce the water discharge from September 1,» he concluded.