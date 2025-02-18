19:19
French company to upgrade fourth hydroelectric unit of Toktogul HPP

Toktogul HPP, the largest hydroelectric power station in Kyrgyzstan, continues a large-scale modernization program. From February 20, 2025, the French company GE Hydro will begin the reconstruction of hydroelectric unit No. 4. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reports.

This is the final stage of the station’s upgrade. After replacing all four hydroelectric units, the total capacity of Toktogul HPP will increase by 240 megawatts and reach 1,440 megawatts. The modernization of the fourth hydroelectric unit will add 60 megawatts.

During the reconstruction, which will last until December 2025, the station’s capacity will temporarily decrease by 300 megawatts.

The Ministry of Energy is negotiating with neighboring countries on import of electricity to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the population in the autumn-winter period. The ministry also calls on citizens to save electricity.
