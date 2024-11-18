10:48
International Global Atomic Quiz held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

The International Global Atomic Quiz was held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. Rosatom State Corporation informed 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, 40 students of the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov, Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University named after Boris Yeltsin, students of vocational lyceum No. 100 in Bishkek took part in the quiz.

«We are glad that Global Atomic Quiz attracts more and more participants from all over the world. This year it was held in the Kyrgyz Republic for the first time. I hope it will become a good tradition. This is an incredible opportunity for young minds to learn about the benefits and opportunities of nuclear technology. We are grateful to all participants and partners for their support and enthusiasm,» Dmitry Konstantinov, General Director of Rosatom’s representative office in the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

«The quiz expanded my horizons and helped me understand how nuclear technologies affect our world. It was interesting not only to compete, but also to learn!» one of the winners said.

The face-to-face part in Bishkek was a continuation of the large-scale online stage of the fifth anniversary quiz, which attracted 25,000 enthusiasts from 100 countries.

Global Atomic Quiz is a global educational project of Rosatom, which tells about the basics of nuclear physics, nuclear technologies in everyday life and the role of nuclear energy in the preservation of our planet. The project has been held since 2020 in 13 languages, and in five years it has attracted over 65,000 participants from more than 100 countries. This year the quiz was available in 13 languages: English, Russian, Bengali, Hungarian, Spanish, Portuguese, Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Mongolian, Turkish, Uzbek, Arabic and Indonesian. All participants had the opportunity not only to answer questions, but also to compete for unique prizes. In 2023, the project became the winner of the IX All-Russian Award «For Fidelity to Science» in the nomination «Science to the World».
