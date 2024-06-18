Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan

The Russian corporation Rosatom will rehabilitate the territories of Kyrgyzstan affected by uranium mining and mining industries. For these purposes, the Russian government allocated 2,141,420 rubles. The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Russia on this was approved by the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Bilateral negotiations on the rehabilitation of tailing dumps and mountain dumps have been ongoing since 2022.

The Russian side asked to exempt from taxes the supply of goods, the performance of work and the provision of services related to rehabilitation. The saved funds will be used for rehabilitation activities.