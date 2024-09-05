13:35
Incident with Rosatom truck: Official comment of company

The Russian company Rosatom has issued an official comment on the road accident involving their transport in Min-Kush.

According to the company’s press service, on September 2, a dump truck of a local subcontractor drove off the road while transporting soil from Tuyuk-Suu tailings dump in Naryn region.

«Representatives of environmental authorities of Dzhumgal district of Naryn region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs promptly arrived at the scene. The consequences of the incident have been eliminated, the radiation background in the entire nearby territory is normal,» the statement says.

A special commission of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision will be formed to establish the causes of the incident. «To prevent such incidents, control over the work of all contractors will be strengthened,» the company notes.
