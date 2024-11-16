Social Democrats party leader, party members placed in pretrial detention center

The Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital chose a measure of restraint for the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov and the detained party members.

Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina, and Roza Turksever were placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of Social Democrats political party on November 13.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that a criminal case had been opened under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils, which will be held on November 17, 2024.

The police told 24.kg news agency that a total of 10 party members were summoned for questioning. Leader of Social Democrats Temirlan Sultambekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.