Kyrgyz film wins prize in international competition of BAIQONYR Film Festival

The film from Kyrgyzstan Romeo by director Tynystan Temirzhan won a prize in the international competition at BAIQONYR Film Festival, which was held in Almaty on September 3-8. The program director of the film forum reported on Facebook.

At least 670 applications from 20 countries were submitted this year, of which 33 films were selected. The participants of the competition were film directors from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

BAIQONYR International Film Festival is a unique cultural event that has no analogues in Kazakhstan. BAIQONYR IFF is an introduction to the works of young filmmakers from the CIS, Baltic and Georgia. This is a launching pad for the creative takeoff of festival participants and the discovery of new names. Its goal is to popularize young cinema among Kazakhstanis.