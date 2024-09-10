Kyrgyz film wins prize in international competition of BAIQONYR Film Festival

The film from Kyrgyzstan Romeo by director Tynystan Temirzhan won a prize in the international competition at BAIQONYR Film Festival, which was held in Almaty on September 3-8. The program director of the film forum reported on Facebook.
BAIQONYR International Film Festival is a unique cultural event that has no analogues in Kazakhstan. BAIQONYR IFF is an introduction to the works of young filmmakers from the CIS, Baltic and Georgia. This is a launching pad for the creative takeoff of festival participants and the discovery of new names. Its goal is to popularize young cinema among Kazakhstanis.