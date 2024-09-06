First batch of trolleybuses from Bishkek arrives in Osh city

The first batch of trolleybuses from Bishkek arrived in Osh. The press service of the City Hall of the regional center reported.
The mayor of the city Bakytbek Zhetigenov got acquainted with the first six trolleybuses that arrived.
«Ten more trolleybuses are expected to be delivered next week. A total of 100 units will be delivered. These trolleybuses are planned to be launched on a new, third, route in the microdistricts of the western part of Osh,» the municipality said.
The City Hall proposed to transfer 100 trolleybuses to Osh.